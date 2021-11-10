Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell tamale plates 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. in Victoria, near the intersection of Airline Road and Ben Wilson Street, according to a news release.
The $10 plates will include a half-dozen tamales, Spanish rice and pinto beans, and 423 plates will be prepared.
Proceeds will go towards the 2022 Columbus Club operating expenses. For more information or to reserve plates, call the hall on the morning of the event at 361-575-9214 or 361-649-9556.
