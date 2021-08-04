Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 will sell to-go barbecue plates Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until sold out at Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Plates will be $10 each and will consist of half a barbecue chicken, rice and beans. A bake sale will also be provided by the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Ann in conjunction with the barbecue.
Proceeds will benefit various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information or to reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
