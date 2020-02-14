The 27th annual Knowledge Bowl, benefitting the Victoria Adult Literacy Council, will add a new division for college or university students this year.
This will give the competition three divisions including the long-time favorites high school and adult categories, said Stacey Milberger, the executive director of the Adult Literacy Council.
The bowl will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Victoria College Student Center.
“We started the new category because we found the last two years that we had a lot of university/college level teams entering, and because they were not in high school, they had to compete against the other adult teams in the community that were made of up professionals – managers, doctors and lawyers,” Milberger said. “It will be nice for them to compete against their peer group.”
As many as 40 teams with up to four members each compete in three divisions for a $100 registration fee. About five high school, five university/college and 20 adult teams already have registered, Milberger said. So the remaining 10 team spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Dr. Bhatia and the Cowboys and Indians team has consistently for the last five-plus years registered as our first team,” Milberger said.
Milberger suggested teams register by Tuesday, though late registration will be allowed space permitting.
Spectators can attend for $5.
The top three winning teams in each division get trophies and each member of the first-place winning teams also gets an oval plaque. The trophy sponsors this year include H-E-B Plus, AEP and LyondellBasell.
All year, a question committee has been formulating the questions, which recently were vetted based on particular criteria.
“The literacy council is never privy to any of the questions or who has contributed the questions ahead of time, which keeps the event clean and fair,” Milberger said.
They like to add questions about Victoria and the surrounding areas.
“One-hundred percent of the proceeds go straight to the literacy council,” Milberger said.
Use of the building is an in-kind donation and the event is run by volunteers, she continued. The event usually raises about $20,000 for the council and sponsorships are still available. Volunteers are needed.
The Victoria Adult Literacy Council is in its 38th year as a nonprofit serving the community, Milberger said. Each year, depending on funding, the organization serves from 300 to 400 people with GED, basic literacy, English as a second language, job-related and family literacy education. The educational experiences are individualized to support each student.
Family literacy involves parents and grandparents attending with their children and grandchildren and everyone is in an educational experience, she continued. Books are sent home at the end of each day to build libraries in their homes.
“When you look at the viability of a community, it has to do with how educated it is, and when people from a community come together to answer some of the hardest questions and compete on a level the Knowledge Bowl event provides, that alone is a celebration of knowledge,” Milberger said. “The Knowledge Bowl started with the Victoria Advocate, so without Jim Bishop and the Advocate there would be no Knowledge Bowl. And there would be no Knowledge Bowl if the Rotary Clubs had not stepped up and volunteered to help support the event for the literacy council.”
