A new phase of construction on the Navarro Street median project will begin Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The contractor recently has been working on Rio Grande Street installing sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways between Ben Jordan and Azalea streets. The contractor will continue working on sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways between Ben Jordan and Azalea streets next week. An outside lane closure in the southbound direction will be set up daily to perform this work.
Additionally, Hunter Industries will set up long-term lane closures beginning Aug. 31 to construct the first phase of median work. The lane closures will be installed between Loop 463 and Huvar Street for about one month.
The inside lane in both the northbound and southbound direction, as well as the center turn lane, will be closed to traffic. These lane closures will remain in place all day until work is complete in this area.
Drivers are encouraged to pay attention through these lane closures, as workers will be present on the roadway within the closed lanes and center turn lanes.
Drivers also should expect some traffic delays and are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone, the release said. Drivers should keep the following tips in mind:
- Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Traffic fines double in work zones.
- Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
- Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
