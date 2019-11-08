Lane closures, reductions start Tuesday on two major roads

Two major Victoria roads will see lane closures or reductions for multiple days starting Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
The outside northbound lane on Navarro Street at Red River Street will close for two to three days. The lane reduction will begin at Sabine Street and continue just past Red River Street, according to the release.
Also on Tuesday, Ben Jordan Street at Crestwood Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This lane reduction also is expected to last two days.
Drivers are encouraged to exercise extra caution in these areas and anticipate some travel delays. Businesses and homes in the areas will remain accessible, according to the release.
Both traffic changes will allow for the replacement of utilities in the area of the major road reconstruction projects.
The lane closure on Navarro Street is related to the $3.29 million Red River Street reconstruction project, and the lane reductions on Ben Jordan Street are related to the $4.13 million Crestwood Drive reconstruction project, according to the release.
