On a warm summer afternoon, the inside of Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill is cool. Frozen margaritas are poured, chips with queso abound and fresh Mexican dishes come out of the kitchen piping hot.
And the restaurant’s community-atmosphere thrives.
Adam and Kathy Orosco, Albert Orosco Jr. and Lupe Gaitan, find themselves at the restaurant on many different occasions, and on a mid-July afternoon, they shared one another’s company while enjoying their own meals. The four are just a few of the 11 siblings in their family.
“Someone just picks up the phone and calls, and we do our best to get together,” Albert Orosco Jr. said. “It’s nice to get together, and this is a great place to go when we choose to meet out.”
Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, 6007 N. Main St., Suite D, has been a Victoria favorite for about 15 years. The popular spot claimed the title of Best Ethnic Restaurant in the 2019 Advocate’s Best of the Best awards, and has received numerous other awards throughout the years.
Frank Martinez has been the restaurant’s general manager for more than three years and has been in the restaurant business for 34.
He said the restaurant’s owner, Ruben Leon, “has a mind that’s always working,” which makes the job fun, and has made the restaurant last.
“He’s always thinking of new things, new specials, new plates, new ideas,” Martinez said. “He’s the most innovative restaurant owner I’ve ever worked with.”
Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Martinez said the restaurant is busy for all three meals. He said some “regulars” can be found enjoying a meal three to four times a week.
While the restaurant is known for its Mexican cuisine – such as tacos, enchiladas and tostadas – he said there is a wide variety of popular dishes that one wouldn’t expect, such as the rib-eye steak.
“We aren’t a steakhouse, but we sure make a rib-eye as good as one,” Martinez said.
The restaurant has a bar with classic and unique signature drinks. The Frankarita is a special frozen margarita created by and named after Martinez.
“It’s not sour, it’s not tart, and everything else about it is a secret,” he said.
The four siblings each shared similar sentiments about the reason for choosing Las Palmas when they get together. They said they love the food, but also, the atmosphere.
A live mariachi band performs on Friday nights, and though the siblings haven’t made it to the restaurant for that yet, they said they plan to. Their mother was a dancer, and their father was an accordion player and wonderful musician, Gaitan said.
“It’s a perfect place for us to come together and visit, have great food and take in the culture,” Gaitan said. “The culture and family-feel are great here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.