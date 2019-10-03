This weekend is the last that children can enjoy the Myra and Clayton Johnson Exhibit Wing before Phase 2 of construction begins at the Children's Discovery Museum.
The wing will be closed temporarily while builders frame the new exhibits, which will open at the end of 2019. The museum will add a hospital, vet clinic, ranch house, market and bakery, and playhouse to the wing. Also, a construction zone, container garden and outdoor tot-yard will be added outside the building, according to a news release from the museum
In the meantime, the Betty Jo Elder Exhibit Wing will be open for all to explore. The STEM lab, maker space, art place, outdoor art yard and traveling exhibit, "Adventures of Clifford the Big Red Dog," will be in full swing while construction is underway in a different area of the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.