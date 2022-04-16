Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society April meeting

Tony and Loretta Janak offered their spacious party room next to their historic house for the LCCHS meeting.
President James Steffek informed the group about upcoming events at the Texas Czech Heritage and Culture Center in La Grange. The annual May Fest on May 15 will include the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the center.
On June 25, TCHCC and the Czech Heritage Society will sponsor the annual Family Day. The next state CHS meeting will be the Queen’s Pageant at West on April 23.
Travis Mixon reported on the Tarock Tournament that was held on March 8. The tournament was played in honor of the late Kathleen Chovanetz, who was a major sponsor of the tournament and served as coordinator for many years.
Members enjoyed “svacina” while listening to Tony Janak explain how he started his very successful antique wind-up clock repair business. He and James Steffek then shared the challenges of restoring the historic clock at the Lavaca County Courthouse.
