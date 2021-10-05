October is Czech Heritage Month and Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society members were treated to a catered meal, beverages and fellowship on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Family Center in Hallettsville, according to a news release.
Later President James Steffek conducted a short business meeting. Plans for the annual Tarock tournament were discussed. A report on the success of the State Genealogy Meeting that the society sponsored in July was given, and all who helped were thanked. Future meeting dates were announced and suggestions for activities were solicited.
Mike O’Day gave a talk about his visit to the National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The museum/library works to inspire people from every background to connect to Czech and Slovak history and culture through exhibitions and experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.