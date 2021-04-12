The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society met on Sunday at the Hallettsville KC Hall.
President James Steffek led a planning discussion about the July 24 Summer State Meeting and Genealogy Conference that the society will host. Janice Hrncir talked about available resources for researching the histories of those who came to America. She spoke about the courage and determination these early immigrants needed to come to this “new land” and urged the members to learn more about their ancestors.
Members enjoyed light appetizers or sweets for “svacina” after the business meeting. The next meeting will be July 11 at the KC Hall. Anyone interested in learning about Czech history and culture is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.