The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. July 11 at the KC Hall in Hallettsville.
Plans will be finalized for the 2021 Summer State Meeting and Genealogy Conference the society will host July 24 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Hallettsville.
At the Genealogy Conference, guest speakers will present the early history of their organizations including the Czech roots of their founders and the goals and purposes as they are related to Czech immigration. Various booths, displays, a silent auction, a traveling library and genealogy library research will be available for attendees to visit. The public is invited. For more information, visit the Czech Heritage Society of Texas at czechheritage-texas.org.
