The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. April 11 at the Hallettsville KC Hall.
President James Steffek will lead a planning discussion about the state genealogy meeting that heritage society will host on July 24 at Sacred Heart Family Center in Hallettsville.
Harvey Matusek will talk about the annual scholarship project.
Members will share ideas for celebrating Czech Heritage month during October. Anyone interested in learning more about Czech history and culture is welcome to attend.
