The Lavaca County Retired School Personnel November meeting featured Gen. James Freytag as part of the focus on upcoming Veterans Day, according to a news release.
Freytag is a Moulton native who retired there but has had an illustrious career in the Air Force. Freytag spoke on a number of daunting issues affecting people's day-to-day lives. Topics included national defense, the Cold War with China, COVID-19 virus, U.S. departure from Afghanistan, education and border security. He encouraged everyone to join organizations that advocate for our beliefs, participate in local and state issues and be vigilant. Americans need to be united and always put “America first” before the many issues that divide us.
Joann Bludau and Trina Patek gave a short presentation about a helpful new service for children and families of the district offered by Hallettsville Independent School District, “T-Chat.”
The hostesses for the meeting were Karen Mudd, Rose Ann Flemmons, Joyce Janak and Doris Kalmus. Brenda Hull expressed appreciation to the membership for the excellent participation in the recent fundraising dinner. Marsha Steffek and others reported on the delivery of books given to each of Lavaca County’s first-graders.
Members were reminded of the State Convention in Dallas April 11-13. President Gina Pavlu, Beverly Nance and Hull will be going as delegates. Members were reminded of the cookie exchange to be held at the Dec. 14 meeting.
