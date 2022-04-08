Highlighting the April 5 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel was Hallettsville ISD Technology Director Farrah Jernigan, who presented a fast-paced update of many common scams that are prevalent and what to do if one is “scammed,” as well as an update about the new nomenclature used by those adept in internet use.
Various programs to further help understand and use technology safely that are available from HISD were discussed.
Gina Pavlu, President, presided over the meeting at the Hallettsville First United Methodist Church. HISD Superintendent Dr. Joann Bludau gave a brief explanation of the upcoming bond election. Marcie Appelt, legislative chairman, reminded members to vote in the upcoming May 7 elections for school bond, school board, city council, hospital board and two constitutional propositions. Also, May 24 is the runoff election for both Republicans and Democrats.
Irene Cerny, program chairman, gave an overview of programs for next school year.
Brenda Hull, treasurer, announced the May 10 meeting and officer induction will be an indoor picnic.
All retired school personnel are invited and encouraged to attend the monthly meetings which are informative, helpful, and welcoming.
