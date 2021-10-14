Since this is the time of year designated “Fire Prevention Week,” Stephen Grahmann, Hallettsville Volunteer Fire Department fire chief, presented a program to the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The Hallettsville Volunteer Fire Department is entirely volunteer and gets only token financial help from the city and county. Its 40 members respond to all of Lavaca County’s 650 square miles. The department averages 100 to 150 calls a year.
Members were encouraged to keep smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in good working order by changing batteries two times a year and testing them once a month. New improvements in smoke detection were discussed. A question and answer period followed.
Gina Pavlu, Lavaca County Retired School Personnel president, presided over the business meeting that followed. Special guests Laura Whitson, District 3 president, and Becky Williams, District 3 legislative chairman, were recognized as members were encouraged to attend the upcoming district meeting in Columbus Wednesday at 10 a.m. Two new members were welcomed. Joann Bludau, Hallettsville Independent School District superintendent, introduced Ashley Kallus, assistant principal at Hallettsville Elementary, who showed a film of a science day held to interest children in science.
The usual business reports were given with special emphasis on the upcoming fundraising dinner to be held Nov. 8 at the Hallettsville First United Methodist Church. Proceeds from the dinner will be used to finance scholarships for local seniors and a book for every first-grader in the county.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from any member and a great number of local places in Hallettsville.
