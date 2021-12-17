Lavaca County Retired School Personnel shares news from December meeting

Lavaca County Retired School Personnel members met on Dec. 7 at the First Methodist Church, 206 Dowling St., in Hallettsville, according to a news release.
Dee Schierschwitz introduced Rev. Chris Heinold, pastor of Shiner Lutheran Church, who gave a talk that compared the responsibilities of being a teacher to that of being a pastor. He related humorous incidents in his career that gave him a great respect for educators.
The members enjoyed a cookie exchange followed by a brief business meeting. The nominating committee that was appointed consists of Dick Nance, Sabrina Braeuer, Nancy Hunter and Helen Sadler. Members were reminded to record their service hours and bring their information to the Jan. 11 meeting.
All retired school personnel and visitors are welcome to attend the organization's meetings. According to the news release, the organization is a friendly group of retired school personnel who offer you opportunities to participate in Texas Retired Teachers Association activities in this area.
