Lavaca County Retired School Personnel shares news from January meeting

Meaghan Bludau, chief of staff for the Health and Insurance Benefits Division at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, was the guest speaker at the Jan. 11 Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting.
After being introduced by Marcie Appelt, Bludau distributed handouts on TRS Care, the insurance plan for Texas educators. She explained the updates and concluded with a question and answer session.
Guests were the speaker’s father, Everett Bludau and Hallettsville school district personnel Pam Etzler, human resources; Sheryl Mikeska, secretary to the superintendent; and Jackie Bludau, second grade teacher.
The business meeting was conducted after a short break. December meeting minutes were approved and the treasurer’s report was given. Volunteer service hours reports from members were turned in.
The nominating committee met and will present the slate of officers and committee chairs for 2022-2024 at the February meeting.
Sabrina Braeuer asked for volunteers to help judge the Soil and Conservation poster and essay competition.
The April meeting date is changed to April 5, the first Tuesday, since the usual date of the second Tuesday, conflicts with the TRTA state meeting.
All retired school personnel and visitors are welcome to attend the meetings. The organization is a friendly group of retired school personnel who offer opportunities to participate in TRTA activities in this area.
