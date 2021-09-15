After an absence of a year and a half resulting from the pandemic, the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel (LCRSP) met Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Hallettsville First United Methodist Church. It was a time of celebration, joy and fellowship. President Gina Pavlu presided and introduced Joann Bludau, superintendent of Hallettsville ISD, who spoke to the group about many positive developments in HISD. She highlighted the fact that students enjoyed face-to-face instruction all last year, which resulted in little loss of class time; a second high school counselor was hired this year to help students; increased use of technology — video and Zoom — has allowed for easier counseling sessions between students, parents, a psychologist and teachers; and a number of new vocational programs have been added like HVAC and welding. There is a great need for teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers and support personnel, so local folks interested in helping are encouraged to apply.
The 2021-2022 officers were recognized: President Gina Pavlu, First Vice President David Smolik, Second Vice President Marsha Steffek, Secretary Beverly Nance, Treasurer Brenda Hull and Historian Sabrina Braeuer. Six new members were welcomed into the association. Karen Mudd announced the 2020 Scholarship recipient was Emily Drummand.
A fundraiser is needed to continue the various services the organization provides to the community — age-appropriate books for every first grader in Lavaca County and the scholarship that is awarded every year. After discussion, it was decided to have a fundraiser meal Nov. 8. The district meeting will be in Columbus Oct. 20. Members were encouraged to attend. All retired school employees are invited to join LCRSP, which helps protect pensions and health care benefits along with good fellowship and interesting programs.
