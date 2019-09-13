Law enforcement was escorting school buses for Cuero and Meyersville on Friday afternoon after a threat of violence to school buses was reported to the Cuero Police Department.
“At this point the threat is unconfirmed, but it was that someone was going to shoot a school bus,” said Sheriff Carl Bowen of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The threat was reported to the city about 12:20 p.m. by a school resource officer, Bowen said. Which school reported the threat was not immediately available.
Both Cuero and Meyersville schools let out students early Friday, at 12:30 p.m., for football games. Bowen said the agency had to respond rapidly because of such short notification.
“Because we literally had five minutes, the investigative process is still very preliminary and we’re exercising extreme caution to make sure these kids get home safe,” he said. “The investigation into the validity (of the threat), of course, is ongoing, but in a case like this we would much rather air on the side of caution.”
This is a developing story. Please check back at victoriaadvocate.com for updates. Also, look for full coverage in Saturday's Victoria Advocate.
