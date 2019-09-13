Law enforcement was escorting school buses in Cuero, Westhoff and Meyersville on Friday afternoon after a threat of violence to school buses was reported to the Cuero Police Department.
“At this point the threat is unconfirmed, but it was that someone was going to shoot a school bus,” said Sheriff Carl Bowen of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office. “Without us knowing specifically which bus that the allege attack was going to be on we had escort buses traveling between all three areas.”
The threat was reported to the city about 12:20 p.m. by a school resource officer, Bowen said. Which school reported the threat was not immediately available. As the investigation progressed, Bowen said the threat appeared to be between Westhoff and Cuero.
All three school districts let out students early Friday, at 12:30 p.m., for football games. Bowen said the agency had to respond rapidly because of such short notification.
“Because we literally had five minutes, the investigative process is still very preliminary and we’re exercising extreme caution to make sure these kids get home safe,” he said. “The investigation into the validity (of the threat), of course, is ongoing, but in a case like this we would much rather err on the side of caution.”
Bowen said all students riding the buses returned home safely.
“The buses made it home, nothing happened,” he said. “It could have very well been a valid threat that we avoided, or it could have been a false threat to begin with but that is what the investigation will tell us.”
At 2:30 p.m., Meyersville Superintendent Kelly Dunn said parents had not been notified of the threat.
“They will be notified, but there was no direct threat (to Meyersville students) at this point in time,” said.
Cuero’s superintendent could not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back at victoriaadvocate.com for updates. Also, look for full coverage in Saturday’s Victoria Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.