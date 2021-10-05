The League of Women Voters Victoria and the Victoria Advocate will host a VISD Community Forum from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Victoria College Student Center.
The public can submit questions ahead of time at lwvvictoriacounty@gmail.com.
Visit League of Women Voters Victoria on Facebook or Twitter to watch the forum virtually or for more information.
“We are hoping that the event informs voters ahead of the November election so that folks know what is on the ballot,” said Lisa DeVries, voter services chair with LWV-Victoria.
The VISD superintendent, board and community PAC members will provide information at the event followed by a Q&A session.
