After a sweeping win at Dallas Dance Classic in May, two competitors from Let’s Dance Victoria traveled to Key West to compete at the Key West Invitational.
Once again, Melodie Janak earned top female pro and Brian Janak earned top male and top bronze student honors.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, dance competition came to a stand still but now competition hungry dancers are filling their schedules. The studio will travel to San Antonio in July to participate in a showcase with C&C Ballroom Dance.
In October, the studio will travel to Tulsa for the Harvest Moon Ball.
On Sept. 10, the studio will host its annual benefit show at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. This year’s show is Elvis Lives. Tickets will be available soon.
Let's Dance Victoria is now accepting new students of all ages, abilities and dance styles. No partner required.
Follow Let's Dance Victoria on Facebook.
