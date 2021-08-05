Let’s Dance Victoria will present “The Greatest Show,” the third annual dance showcase benefiting the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Hope of South Texas, at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 pre-sale and can be purchased at tfbgc.org or Let’s Dance Victoria, 5201 N. Navarro St. Suite B, next to Ashley Furniture. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
