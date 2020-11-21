The pandemic may serve as the Grinch who tried to steal Christmas this year, but with help from everyone, he won't succeed.
Many organizations in the Crossroads have canceled their traditional Christmas events out of caution, while others have revamped their events so the public can still have some Christmas cheer without risking their health to enjoy it.
I love going to the area cities and wandering through the decorated downtown, their special Christmas scenes and the many lights that fill up the sky.
A perfect night for me would be to go the Christmas in the Park in Cuero, the Lavaca County Courthouse in Hallettsville, the Moulton downtown and the Christmas scenes in Shiner's Green-Dickson Park. While some may think that is Christmas overkill, I find something magical about all the lights glistening in the night, as I listen to the excitement of others, while I too feel joyful.
We usually visit the Cuero park two or three times a season, each time seeing something new.
We also usually go to Hallettsville a couple times during the season. Walking around the historic courthouse with hundreds of thousands of lights coming off of it and listening to the Christmas carols playing makes me forget about everything, except the meaning of Christmas, for a few minutes.
While the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Festival of Lights and the rethinking of the Victoria Lighted Christmas parade and other events, it is important that we take the time to enjoy the season and the special meanings behind it.
This year's Christmas in the Crossroads gives you a glimpse into some of the events that will be happening. We hope you enjoy them.
It is important we do not let the Grinch named Pandemic steal Christmas. We hope you find an event you and your loved ones can enjoy while still being safe.
Merry Christmas
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
Victoria Advocate
