Letter from the Managing Editor
Weddings are an important milestone for couples young and old.
I have been fortunate to attend two weddings this year. Each one left me with a happy feeling as I watched the couple stand before friends and family to profess their love and commitment to one another.
In that moment, their eyes and minds are focused on one another.
Their thoughts are a million miles away from the thousands of decisions they have made leading up to that moment. And that is the way it should be.
To get to their big day they have planned a lot of things, tasted food and drinks, decided who to invite and where they should sit at the reception. They have also selected music for the special dances with one another and their parents, decided what to wear and where to go on their honeymoon.
If you have ever planned a wedding, you know the list goes on forever.
In this year’s Crossroads Bridal magazine, we have included tips on how to have your wedding party help you with the many tasks of the wedding, tips from a wedding planner and even tips for surviving that first year of marriage.
We have also included two reader favorites - the annual bridal fashion display of beautiful gowns from area bridal salons and the In Their Own Words feature where newlyweds talk about their weddings.
If you are planning a wedding soon, we hope this magazine helps you in your planning for your special day.
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
Victoria Advocate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.