Six students from Liberty Academy recently presented at the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Governance Camp to school board trustees and superintendents from across Texas as part of the Student Voice sessions.
Liberty Academy students Miranda Parkinson, Elerah Felan, Angelina Chavez, Emiliana Cardenas, Schara Calderon, and Joshua Sanchez presented on the Liberty Academy at Victoria College partnership and its impact on their achievement. Liberty Academy principal Tedrick Valentine presented alongside his students.
“Our students spoke to a group of superintendents from across the state and they knocked it out of the park! Saying that I am proud of these young men and women is an understatement,” said Valentine. “They have been faced with several challenges this school year and each time they have turned those challenges into opportunities. Every time we raise the bar, they rise to meet it. Thank you, students, for teaching me what it means to be the best version of myself.”
Valentine also gave high praise to Quintin Shepherd, superintendent of VISD, for providing these students the “opportunity of a lifetime” and Jake Salcines, executive director of secondary student learning and talent development at VISD, for preparing them for the presentation.
After a sudden relocation of Liberty Academy to the Dr. Robert Jaklich Conference Center, VISD and Victoria College partnered to provide a college prep program opportunity for Liberty Academy Credit Recovery students. Through this partnership, students have learned about the opportunities and class options VC has to offer. Students also received counseling support to help them meet their goals and determine what degrees or certifications options available at VC are most appealing to them so that every student has an opportunity to Find Their ‘And’.
Research shows that dropout rates, student achievement, and workforce readiness will improve by integrating student voices in the classroom and society. The Student Voice movement aims to give all students a voice in their own education. Governance Camp believes that student voice matters and has infused student participation in this unique two-and-a-half-day conference by highlighting the incredible students in our state.
We are #VISDProud of these amazing Liberty Academy students, Valentine said.
