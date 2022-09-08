September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Victoria Public Library is encouraging residents to sign up for library cards to access thousands of materials at no cost.
“We have over 100,000 items in our collection, including physical books, audiobooks, DVDs and many other types of resources,” said Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone. “Our library is a community resource, and we encourage residents to come see what we have to offer, especially those who may not have visited the library before.”
Library cards are free to all Texas residents. Applicants do not need to live inside city limits to receive a card. Cards are also available to out-of-state applicants for a $30 annual fee.
In addition to physical materials such as books and DVDs, cardholders who live in Victoria County can also use their library cards to access online resources such as e-books, audiobooks, graphic novels, movie/TV streaming and information databases. These resources can be accessed by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/library and clicking “Digital Services.”
The library is hosting a referral program through Sept. 15 in partnership with the Friends of the Library. Any cardholder who brings a friend or family member to the library to sign up for a library card (one referral per card) will receive a Victoria Public Library keychain and a $1 voucher for the next Friends of the Library book sale.
To sign up, applicants can fill out a library card application in person at the library, 302 N. Main St. Applicants who are at least 18 years old can also apply online by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/library and clicking “My Library Card.”
A parent/legal guardian who wishes to sign a child up for a library card must fill out the application form on behalf of the child. The parent/legal guardian will have two options:
- Juvenile library card: This card can be used to borrow materials, use library computers and access databases. The ability to access databases and e-books may vary depending on the applicant’s county of residence.
- Restricted juvenile library card: This card requires the parent/legal guardian to be physically present when materials are checked out. Only items with a juvenile call number can be checked out on the card.
Neither type of juvenile library card can be used to check out hotspots.
By signing the application form, the parent/legal guardian assumes responsibility for the child’s selection of materials and use of electronic resources, as well as any fines and fees.
To learn more about Victoria Public Library services, events and policies, visit www.victoriatx.gov/library.
