CUERO – Four people gathered around a table in the library of the otherwise-empty Cuero High School on Monday night to share stories from their pasts.
A copy of William Zinsser’s 2004 book “Writing About Your Life: A Journey Into the Past” sat on a table as the group, focused on memoir writing, met for the third time.
The writers’ program, Ink Links, is one of several activities at Cuero ISD libraries made possible through a $1.5 million grant awarded in 2018. The grant supports three years of programming and was distributed by the U.S. Department of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy Program, which aims to support literacy skills in low-income communities.
The school district began to use the grant funds last year, when it hired Jennifer Hudgeons as grant director.
“Our literacy levels are not as high as we’d like them to be,” Hudgeons said. “Children are coming into pre-K and kindergarten with very low literacy.”
Hudgeons said she’s approached the problem holistically.
“We want the entire community to raise literacy levels,” Hudgeons said. “That goes all the way to 80- to 90-year-olds.”
Since then, Hudgeons has implemented programming that includes Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which pays for children under 5 years old to receive one free book annually; free Ancestry.com access for community members; and a children’s coding club.
The Ink Links group, led by volunteer Linda Thamm, a writer and retired teacher, represents the ongoing expansion of programming through the grant.
Thamm said she and Hudgeons chose to focus the group on memoir writing because they thought it would appeal to a demographic of people over 60 years old.
“It’s an opportunity for people who would not otherwise be involved in any type of literacy activity to come together,” Thamm said. “The idea is to get the community to come to the library.”
In the process of creating the writers’ group, Thamm said, she’s read several books on memoir writing.
One author of particular interest to Thamm is Maureen Murdock, whose 1990 book “The Heroine’s Journey” reexamines the storytelling template of The Hero’s Journey when telling the story of a female protagonist.
Thamm said that in the context of Murdock’s work, the memoir writing process takes on cathartic purpose.
“She uses it as a healing path,” Thamm said. “Not just sitting down writing about how Granny made her pickles.”
The catharsis of writing was clear at Monday night’s meeting when, during a writing assignment about giving thanks, one of the attendees became teary-eyed while reading prose about his upcoming first Thanksgiving without his mother.
Although Hudgeons said she’d love more people to come out and use the library’s resources, Thamm said she’s enjoyed the intimate conversations between group members.
The group has attracted between two and five people throughout its three meetings.
For the people who stick around for the duration of her one-year volunteer commitment, Thamm said she hopes to put together an anthology of members’ writings to mimic a small publication of Victoria writers’ work called “The Collection.”
Entries in “The Collection” were written by members of a creative writing group started by former Victoria resident Jane Matthews in 1995.
Thamm, a Cuero native who has lived in Victoria for more than 20 years, was a member of Matthews’ group, and adopted its name, Ink Links, for this new group.
“In the first handout I give everybody, I acknowledge her as being a pioneer,” Thamm said.
For any aspiring memoirist, Thamm recommends finding a distinct voice and simply being yourself.
“You really need to identify yourself as a writer,” Thamm said. “You need to own that. If you have a voice and something to say, that’s part of your identity.”
