The Victoria Public Library will host a reading of “The Heart of Everything,” by author Samantha Wallace, whose pen name is Lynn Wallace. Wallace will read the first two chapters at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bronte Room at the Victoria Public Library.
The paranormal romantic novel tells the story of Emer, who is involved in a love triangle. She learns she is a reincarnated elf priestess with vampire and half-devil, half-man suitors. And one of them is convinced that she is the key to his salvation.
Woven throughout the 260-page book that took about 10 years to compose is a minor theme of Christianity.
“It’s not meant to be a Christian book, but it’s written by a Christian, so I incorporate my beliefs into some of what the characters say and do,” Wallace said. “No one reading this should be surprised that it’s got God in it.”
Wallace wrote her first book in high school, but this is her first work to publish. Covenant Books released the book in December.
Wallace, a Boerne native, has lived in Victoria about three years. She works as a preoperative nurse for the Victoria Eye Center. She moved here with her family when her husband accepted a librarian position with the Edna Independent School District.
Wallace said other authors she reads include Rick Riordan, Charles N. Holmberg and J.K. Rowling. Wallace’s book can be purchased in digital and print forms on Amazon, in print in Barnes & Noble stores and some Christian bookstores and in digital form via Apple.
“It’s hard to say that any one thing inspired this book,” Wallace said. “More accurately, I’ve always had an overactive imagination, and rather than outgrowing my daydreams, I started writing them down.”
