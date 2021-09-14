On Oct. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m., Victoria will join over 1,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada for Life Chain 2021, according to a news release.
Life Chain is a silent prayer vigil held by Christians to communicate their opposition to abortion, and participants prayerfully display signs. The event gives members of local churches the opportunity to unite in prayer and stand up for the rights of the unborn. All who believe in the protection of unborn children, and their mothers are invited to participate.
The Life Chain will form on North Navarro Street from Sam Houston Drive and Magruder Drive to Loop 463. Posters will be handed out near Gold’s Gym, Chick-fil-A and Hall Electric. Participants can bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. The event will happen rain or shine. Contact St. Gianna Pro Life Ministry at Holy Family Catholic Church at 361-573-5304 for more information.
