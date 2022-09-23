On Oct. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m., Life Chains will again form in cities and towns in the U.S. and Canada in a silent prayer vigil by Christians to communicate their opposition to abortion.
The Life Chain will form on North Navarro Street from Sam Houston and Magruder to Loop 463. Participants are urged to come a little early. Posters will be handed out near Ace Hardware, Chick-fil-A and Hall Electric.
Bring the whole family. Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. The event will take place rain or shine.