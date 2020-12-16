Wednesday night could bring a light freeze to the Crossroads, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are forecast to fall into the lower 30s tonight before rising above freezing after sunrise Thursday morning.
A light freeze can affect plants, pets and outdoor irrigation system. Here are tips from the Advocate on how to prepare.
A high of 56 is predicted Wednesday, along with sunny skies.
Warmer weather is forecast Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.