Christmas lights and displays are lighting the way to Christmas.
We love to see the bright twinkling lights and the animated characters that adorn neighborhoods.
For the Advocate’s next reader-contributed photo contest, we want to see photos you take of Christmas decorations. The decor can be from your yard or your neighbor’s or from a complete stranger’s yard. Please include the address where the photos were taken.
Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphotos by 5 p.m. Dec. 27 for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
