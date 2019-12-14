Lily’s Faithful Angels Children’s Christmas Party was hosted at the Catholic War Veterans Hall. More than 100 children received gifts from Santa, did crafts, got their faces painted and played games. Many received bikes, and all gifts were personalized with their names and wrapped. Several of the bikes were donated in memory of loved ones who had been active with the group: Danny Alvarado, Joe Morales and Pablo Narvaiz. Organizers thanked Gonzalez Industrial Insulations, Gonzalez Cafe, Port O’Connor Toy Run, Greg Sprawka, Yoli Duenez, Doreen Alaniz, Industrial Workers Christmas Party and Lily’s Faithful Angels members and committee.

