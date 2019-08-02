Gleeful, high-pitched yells echoed throughout the District Events Center on Friday as children taking part in the Little Cheer Workshop performed their routines for the audience.
The annual workshop hosted by Victoria East High School taught 111 children ages 3 to 14.
Monica Cano is on the booster club for the Victoria East cheer team, participated in the camp as a child and now does a lot of the planning for the workshop.
“This year it was really cool; they did a lot of the stunting and flipping, which is the most I’ve seen throughout the years,” Cano said. “They did really good as far as having it all together, and they looked sharp.”
The cheerleaders from Victoria East take on leadership roles during the camp, where they are section leaders for each of the age groups.
They teach the little cheerleaders a variety of techniques and help them create and learn the routines they perform at the end of the camp.
Kendall Karnowski, 17, is a senior cheerleader at Victoria East and was a camp leader for the cheerleaders from Howell Middle School.
“It’s fun to show how much they progressed throughout the whole process,” Karnowski said. “My favorite part was just connecting with the girls, watching them throughout the whole thing and feeling like I was a leader and a role model for them.”
At the end of the workshop, select children from each age group are given little and big spirit stick awards. One little cheerleader from each age group was awarded the big spirit stick and is invited to cheer at a Victoria East game with the cheerleaders.
Alexis Arriga, 16, a junior cheerleader at Victoria East, has been participating in the workshop since she was 3 years old and is a three-time winner of the big spirit stick.
“We go off of what we see from day one until the last day” to decide who gets the award, Arriga said. “The girl that’s been progressing, practicing, really open, spirited, happy, friendly and nice, everything that we are as cheerleaders – if they show traits of it, that’s how we determine who gets big and who gets little.”
Many of the children who participate in the workshop grow up to be cheerleaders.
“You see them grow up with it and go through middle school and on to high school,” Cano said. “A lot of the kids you see now are going to be a cheerleader when they’re older, so it’s really neat to see.”
Having fun, mingling and making friends is a big goal of the workshop along with teaching the little cheerleaders competitiveness and building their morale.
“It helps build their confidence, it helps build their spirit, it helps them know what to do in the whole role and just helps the girls make friends,” Cano said. “As long as they have fun, I’m all for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.