After parts of Victoria County got more than 10 inches of rain Wednesday, the region is forecast to experience thunderstorms through the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
In Victoria County, a flash flood warning is in effect until Thursday, and a flash flood watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicts there is a 40% chance of precipitation on Thursday and Friday, and expects higher chances for the weekend.
If it does rain on Thursday and Friday, less than an inch is expected, according to the weather service.
Drivers are urged to stay off roadways in order to keep themselves safe and keep first responders out of danger. Flash flooding could cause rapid changes in water levels.
Some of the rivers in the region, including the Guadalupe, Lavaca and Navidad rivers, are expected to surpass their moderate thresholds set for flooding by the weather service by Thursday.
Thursday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. and a forecast of cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and a low around 70 degrees in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday after 1 p.m. Cloudy skies are expected with a high near 80 degrees and low around 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%, according to the weather service.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday with cloudy conditions alongside a high near 78 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation that day.
On Sunday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and skies are forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees.
