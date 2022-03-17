A Livingston man was killed in a two-car head-on collision early Monday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 616 near East King Road.
Paul Edwin Heefner, 45, was driving a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner north on the farm road at 5:09 a.m., when for an unknown reason his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 pick up driven by Gustavo Rodriguez, 35, of Angleton, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ruben San Miguel. Rodriguez was traveling south.
Heefner's vehicle continued to travel north and came to rest in a ditch on the east side of the road, he said.
Rodriguez's truck continued to travel south and came to rest in a ditch on the west side of the road, he said.
Rodriguez was flown by Citizens Medical Center's medical helicopter to the San Antonio Medical Center. He remain hospitalized Thursday in stable condition, San Miguel said.
Heefner was pronounced dead at the scene by Victoria County Justice of the Peace Rodney Durham. He ordered an autopsy be performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
The road was closed for about three hours Monday morning, San Miguel said.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.
