Catholic War Veterans, St. John’s Post 1269, marked its 75th anniversary on March 12. The local group’s charter was issued on March 12, 1947, by the National Catholic War Veterans organization, according to a news release.
Post 1269 was founded by a group of Catholic veterans returning to Victoria from World War II battlefields in Europe, Africa and the Pacific. The organization takes pride in its contributions over the years of community involvement, promoting youth programs and scholarship opportunities, rendering military honors for fallen comrades and supporting the welfare of area veterans from all branches of the armed forces and all conflicts.
In keeping with the year of celebration, St. John’s Post will host the CWV Department of Texas State Convention in Victoria on April 21-23. Posts and auxiliaries from throughout the state will converge for the annual convention to conduct business and elect a slate of officers for the coming year.
The current state commander, Daniel Martinez, who is a member of the local post, will preside and will welcome National CWV Commander David Crum and National Auxiliary President Marylyn Crum, both from New York. The joint session of the convention will kick off April 22 with an address by Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Diocese of Victoria.
Greetings and congratulations are included in the convention booklet from Victoria City Mayor Jeff Bauknight and Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. CWV Post 1269 Commander Juan Benavidez and the entire organization are proud to host the event, and will treat visitors to a meet and greet social, a Texas-style BBQ, as well as a catered banquet dinner and dance to close out the convention on April 23.
