Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Wednesday in the home of Gene Evans with Carolyn Pritchard as hostess, according to a news release.
Pritchard served a homemade carrot cake.
The chapter approved the sorority social calendar. This week, the members will go to Cuero for lunch, shopping and visiting one of its many museums.
A Tex-Mex Thanksgiving feast will be held Nov. 12 with members bringing their specialty dishes.
The chapter Sweetheart was voted on and will be announced in November.
Marcy Turk presented the program on the scariest bridge in Texas, the Rainbow Bridge, between Port Arthur and Orange. It is one of the tallest bridges in the United States at 20 stories high, and the road literally disappears as you drive over it, which several members attested to. Janice Joplin used to climb it and sing. Until 1990, when the Veterans Memorial bridge was completed going north, it was a two-lane, two-way bridge. Now, both are one-way but still scary.
The chapter extends its sympathy to member, Mary Helen Goldsmith, her granddaughter, Natalie, and the family of Casey Casanova.
