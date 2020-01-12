A group of Victoria residents brought a small slice of 1990s Alabama to the Denny’s restaurant on Navarro Street on Sunday night.
Monroeville, the Alabama town of 5,000 where author Harper Lee was raised, provided the backdrop for 2019 movie “Just Mercy.” The film itself was the subject of conversation for the group of about 20 people who gathered over coffee and sandwiches.
The Center for Peace Victoria organized the meeting to discuss the recently released legal drama, which most attendees viewed at the Cinemark 12 before coming together.
The film tells the story of attorney Bryan Stevenson’s (Michael B. Jordan) efforts to overturn the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian (Jaime Foxx), who has been sentenced to death row for the murder of a white woman.
“It just made me angry about injustice,” Center for Peace board member Elaine Woolson said about the film.
Danna Cole, who founded Center for Peace Victoria, said the group chose to read Stevenson’s 2015 book, the basis for the film, in the fall.
She said Sunday night’s post-viewing discussion built on the statistics and narrative provided in the book.
“The book deals with the death penalty and the amount of innocent people on death row,” Cole said.
In particular, the number of minorities on death row.
The movie’s depiction of racist events that led to the conviction of McMillian was a popular topic of conversation among attendees at the restaurant.
Race continues to be a prominent factor that causes injustice in the criminal justice system, most at the gathering agreed.
Even as death sentences have dwindled in Texas, the proportion of those given to minorities has increased, according to The Intercept. The publication's statistics show that 51% of death sentences between 1977 and 1986 were given to people of color, as opposed to 73% of those given between 2009 and 2018.
According to the Innocence Project of Texas, a conservative estimate of the number of wrongfully convicted individuals is 5,640, which amounts to 4% of the state’s 141,000 prison population.
Experts think the actual number could be even higher.
The legal organization receives 150 letters each week from individuals requesting its assistance.
Among the topics Cole said she hoped attendees would discuss was the death penalty itself.
“It’s one of those wicked problems,” Cole said. “There’s not an easy solution as far as how to reduce crime.”
Although Cole said the Center for Peace Victoria has not taken a stance on the death penalty, she said the film’s events highlight an obvious systematic flaw.
“Everyone can agree that we don’t want innocent people on death row,” Cole said. “We have to work to improve our system to reduce the probability of that happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.