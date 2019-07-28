EDNA – When music stopped pouring from tall pipes above the altar at Edna’s First United Methodist Church, Keith Cox got on stage to explain the sounds his audience heard.
Only some sounds came from the pipes themselves. The church’s organ is a combination organ, meaning it plays a combination sound from pipes and sound stored on digital files in the instrument.
Educating audiences is the reason Cox, 34, founded the Victoria Crossroads Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. The chapter usually organizes concerts on the fourth Sunday of every month, he said.
Although many of the chapter’s members play at local churches, and Cox is the organist at Victoria’s First United Methodist Church on North Bridge Street, playing the organ isn’t a religious experience for all musicians.
“A lot of us work in the churches, and we spend a lot of time with sacred music associated with the work there,” Cox said, “but it’s also sometimes fun to branch out a little and play things that maybe aren’t specifically sacred.”
But for one member, Kristopher Fuchs, it certainly is. Fuchs is a priest at St. Mary’s in downtown Victoria and has played the organ since he was in the second grade.
“I played all the time until I became a priest four years ago,” Fuchs said. “I still play, it’s a great hobby of mine.”
Fuchs doesn’t have as much time to play anymore with his duties at the church, but he appreciates the scheduled time to practice with other area organists.
“There’s just kind of a fraternal aspect about it that’s really nice,” Fuchs said.
The American Guild of Organists has about 300 chapters around the world. The Victoria Crossroads Chapter, which was founded about a year and a half ago, has about 10 regularly attending members, raging in age from late teens to their mid 80s.
“The organ has a good history in the Crossroads,” Cox said. “There are several nice organs in the area.”
When it comes to the area’s organs, Russell Franklin has seen them all.
“I guess there’s not any pipe organ in Victoria or the surrounding area I haven’t touched at one point in my life,” Franklin said.
Franklin, 69, first became fascinated with the instrument when he started working for Victoria organ-maker Rubin Frels. In 1986 he started his own business, Franklin’s Organ Company, where he mainly does service work.
Although he’s been working with organs for about 40 years, Franklin said he doesn’t play.
“I feel like God gave me my talent and God gave them their talent,” Franklin said.
Nonetheless, he still loves the instrument for its unparalleled capabilities.
“It’s basically an orchestra all together in one instrument,” Franklin said. “They call it the king of instruments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.