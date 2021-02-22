Residents and small businesses in several local counties can apply for aid in recovering from last week's winter weather through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration.
Homeowners and renters in Calhoun, DeWitt, Lavaca, Matagorda, Victoria and Wharton counties are eligible to apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Disaster assistance can cover expenses like temporary lodging and home repairs. Low-interest loans are available to cover uninsured property losses.
Those who apply must also file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. It is also advised to take photos to document damage and keep receipts for all purchases related to cleanup and repair from the winter freeze.
Applicants should be able to provide a current phone number, their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are currently staying, their social security number if available, a list of damage and losses and, if insured, the insurance policy number or agent and company name.
Small businesses, homeowners and renters can also apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration by calling 1-800-659-2955.
