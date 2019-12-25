Binh Pham bought 125 chickens to make Christmas a bit more jolly for everyone.
Pham, owner of Texas Seafood Restaurant, left his doors wide open to welcome anyone who needed something to eat on Christmas Day.
“I wanted to keep one small corner of Victoria warm today,” Pham said.
Pham started feeding those in need on Christmas Day in 2006, and he has opened his doors every day since.
It all started when Pham and the other Texas Seafood employees wanted to give back to the Victoria community. Pham said he has gained so much from the community that kept him in business all these years, so it was only right for him to give in return.
“It’s become a tradition,” he said.
And it is a tradition he shares with his two young sons, who are 6 and 3. He wants them to learn to be good people by giving back.
This year, he fed anybody who walked in the door a plate of chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and a roll with a cold soda.
Pham’s sons perched on stools in the corner and ate their Christmas meal among those in need while watching the volunteers bustle about the room.
Last year, Pham fed about 300 people, and he anticipated even more this year. The goal was to feed 400 people.
Shawn Gilman, 31, Sophia Moreno, 31, were among those eating at the seafood restaurant on Rio Grande. They ate alongside Moreno’s two children.
Moreno’s two kids had spent the early afternoon volunteering at the restaurant to help those in need when they sat down for a Christmas meal together.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Gilman said. “The community needs more stuff like this.”
He said it was great sitting down to a meal with his family, and the chicken was delicious.
Moreno said her daughter went to volunteer and helped by holding up signs welcoming all inside the restaurant.
“It’s a good experience for them,” she said.
Once they were done eating, the kids went back to helping around the restaurant.
Kayla Walden, 23, was among those dressed in a Texas Seafood shirt, volunteering for the day. She works at the restaurant as a waitress.
She said she enjoys giving back to the less fortunate, especially on Christmas Day.
About 25 others volunteered to feed the community.
Few people cooked the Christmas meal in the kitchen while the others bounced around bringing drinks and plates of hot food to those nestled in the booths blanketed with sunlight from the windows.
A stack of unopened presents sit in the corner ready to be opened by children who come in for a warm meal.
Walden said what they were doing makes people happy, which makes the work worth the effort.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “Seeing them being so grateful feels great.”
(1) comment
What a generous and nice thing to do for those who need assistance. We need more people like you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.