Carley Hewig knew “Louie” was the one when he walked up to her at the Pet Adoptions of Cuero shelter in March.
“He was really affectionate and friendly,” said the 18-year-old Shiner High School senior, who took the kitten home that day.
The sadness she felt when her childhood cat went missing in January lessened in the presence of “Louie,” who has been a healthy distraction for her family as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend everyday routines, she and her mom said.
”It is kind of like having a child,” Hewig said. “You have to give them attention all the time, but it’s worth the companionship.”
Hewig’s cat is among many pets who were recently adopted from local shelters, which are seeing an uptick in adoption applications since March.
“It is really a great time for people who are home and know their kids are not going back to school, where they have time to teach that child compassion and responsibility and to take care of a pet,” said Renee Wheeler, director of Adopt-a-Pet of Victoria.
Linda Anzaldua, president of Pet Adoptions of Cuero, said she has seen more visitors than usual.
“More people have come out,” she said. “They have free time, and they think it is a good time to bond with an animal and train an animal.”
The shelter has reduced staff, but remained open and implemented new procedures to ensure visitors can still adopt from the facility, which is at or near capacity, Anzaldua said.
”We’re just trying to take care of the animals that we have and find them homes,” she said.
Nearly all the kennels at the Victoria Animal Control center were empty early last week.
The center adopted out all its animals after halting owner surrenders and trappings when the county’s original “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” orders went into place, said Vanessa Balli, the center’s adoption coordinator.
“I think everybody is just going so crazy at home, alone, that a lot of them came to adopt,” she said.
Animal control started letting visitors back inside the main office one at a time last week, as trappings and surrenders resumed.
“It’ll pick up real quick, like with cats you can have none one day and 25 the next,” Balli said.
Both the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center and Adopt-a-Pet of Victoria resumed adoptions by appointment last week, after closing their doors to the public when “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders first went into effect.
An influx of calls about adoption has hit The Dorothy O’Connor center, which is approving people for adoption before they meet the animals until further notice, said Executive Director Jennifer Werland.
“We do a lot more counseling over the phone before they come in, which makes sure they are very interested and very serious, and limits people coming in through the shelter,” she said.
Pre-counseling has helped staff make sure applicants are matched with the best fit and are prepared to take home a new family member, Werland said.
”It has actually been a benefit as far as placing them in a forever home,” she said.
There is concern that the spike in adoptions could lead to more surrenders, as residents return to work or face increasing financial strains.
“If we continue with the influx (of adoptions) and if that is the case in two months, that could really overwhelm not only us, but the multitude of facilities here,” Werland said. ”We do not want to see that, so we definitely stress and actually ask questions, you know, going forward three months from now when you go back to work, are you prepared for that?’”
Dawn Blackburn, president of Goliad Pet Adoption, is also being extra careful when evaluating applicants during the pandemic, she said.
“The main thing that we do is find out their past experience with animals and figure out or ask, what was their life like before (the pandemic)?” Blackburn said. “Things are going to go back and then there is the dog that is left, so we are careful.”
If an applicant works 18 hours a day then gets home and has children with lots of daily activities, for instance, then adopting might not be the best idea, she said.
Now is a good time to housebreak a pet, Wheeler said, but she also shares concern about the months ahead.
“Hopefully the economy is going to start back to normal and ramp back up again, but if people end up not working, or money is tight, that scares me sometimes that the pet would be the first one to go,” she said.
All animal shelters, of course, hope that is not the case.
Those considering adoption just need to think hard about the responsibility they are taking on, Werland said.
”It is great and wonderful right now, but people need to make sure that they really know what they’re getting into,” she said.
