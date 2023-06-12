Getting to Swan Point in Seadrift is the goal for every paddler in the Texas Water Safari. A solo racer from Nursery was nearly there Monday afternoon.
Brandon Stafford was on pace to reach the final checkpoint about 6 p.m., said Joseph Bitterly, who is Stafford’s captain this year.
“In the past eight years, Brandon has gotten better and better,” Bitterly said.
Bitterly said he and his wife were traveling to Seadrift Monday afternoon to welcome Stafford and his father Bill with open arms and a celebratory drink.
Bill “Polecat” Stafford was rowing with John Dupont. Their tandem, known as Polecat and Possum Belly, was at the Swing Bridge checkpoint near Bloomington as of 4:16 p.m. on Monday, according to the Water Safari’s official online tracker.
Brandon was set to complete the Water Safari route for the 15th time. Bill was aiming for his 31st finish, Bitterly said. The father and son partnered to win the C-2 Division in 2021 and 2022.
When his favorite paddlers, have crossed the finish line, Bitterly said he will feel proud.
“Brandon is selfless and puts his family first,” Bitterly said. “Bill is the kind of person who after finishing the race in 60 hours, he will stay at the finishing spot for two hours to talk with the other paddlers, because for him it’s all about the camaraderie.”
Bitterly said proper nutrition and hydration were crucial for Stafford in the lead up to the Water Safari. Living off hamburgers and other greasy foods was not going to work well, he said.
“You gotta measure it all and weigh it out,” Bitterly said about Stafford’s diet. “Every hour he consumes 300-700 calories, but he’s burning it all up.”
About 60 miles northwest of Swan Point, the Monney trio was on pace to clear the Victoria checkpoint before the 9 a.m. Tuesday deadline. Wyatt Monney, of Victoria, is rowing with his father Chad and his cousin Shilo, who is from Utah.
At the Cheapside checkpoint, Kandace Monney refreshed her team by using a trick she learned last year — putting ice in socks. Ice falls down the neck and shoulders and the porous sock provides continuous drainage, Kandace said.
“Their goal is to finish the race in 15 hours once they reach Victoria,” Kandace said.
The tandem of John and Emma Andruss were doing well despite the heat, their team captain said. The brother-and-sister duo was on pace to reach Victoria around 10 p.m. Monday night.
“They’re are in good spirits and they are moving at a good pace,” Tim Andruss said.
Solo rower Martha Adame, of Victoria, passed the Victoria checkpoint around 3 p.m. Monday. Martha’s husband said she looked healthy despite being sleep deprived.
“I have been replenishing her fluids,” Adam Adame said. “During a race, you can lose track of how much you’re drinking.