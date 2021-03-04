The Lone Tree campus of Parkway Church, 1802 Lone Tree Road, hosts an Open Cafe from 9 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The volunteer-run cafe serves fresh baked goods and coffee, but more importantly seeks to help people find resources they need in the community.
“We’re helping a 56-year-old man get his high school diploma,” said Lisa Rodriguez, a volunteer. “With a little tutoring, he’s getting his diploma online.”
The cafe sets up computers so people can compose or update resumes and apply for jobs. Volunteers from the congregation also help people fill out applications for Medicaid and unemployment benefits, among other important forms. Help is also available by phone. People can call Rodriguez at 361-571-8352.
“If there is a need, we want to point people in the right direction to get that need met,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t always know where to get the resources, but we know people who can help. So many churches are doing the same thing right now, and I’m so excited for the people of Victoria to have these places to go when they have needs.”
