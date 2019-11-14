A Yoakum High School teacher resigned after school district officials received a report alleging that he had engaged in unprofessional and inappropriate verbal communications with a student.
“The district believes this was an isolated incident involving only one student,” said Tom Kelley, Yoakum superintendent. “The safety of our students is our highest priority, and the district will not tolerate behavior by employees that violates the district’s Standards of Conduct.”
The teacher resigned, effective immediately, Nov. 7, Kelley said. The educator taught health at the time of his resignation.
He had been employed by the school district for more than 20 years, according to its website.
The now former employee arrived as both a coach and educator, but had not coached in several years, Kelley said.
The district started an investigation last week, when it received a report about the alleged behavior, and notified the Texas Education Agency, as well as local law enforcement authorities, Kelley said.
“As always, we encourage parents and students to immediately report conduct or incidents that are inappropriate or make them feel unsafe,” he added.
The investigation has been turned over to local law enforcement officials, he said. Those officials could not be reached for more details Thursday night.
