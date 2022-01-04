Work to relocate an exit ramp on Loop 463 is expected to begin Wednesday, weather permitting.
The relocation of the ramp is a part of a project to build a new shopping center near the Home Depot, according to previous Advocate report.
The ramp project will go from .25 of a mile east of John Stockbauer Drive to .17 of a mile west of Salem Road, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.