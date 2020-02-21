Trail riders with Los Vaqueros Rio Grande Trail ride association follow U.S. Highway 59 for their annual ride. The 368-mile trail starts in Hidalgo and usually ends in Houston, but will end in Victoria because of construction in Fort Bend County.
It takes about three weeks to complete with 15 different stops. Teddy Trejo, one of the riders, said he wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning and is on the road by 8 a.m. Despite this, he does it every year and appreciates people’s kindness at every stop.
“It’s the way people treat you that makes it so great,” Trejo said.
