Jackson County Sheriff A.J. “Andy” Louderback, of Edna, will be the guest speaker at the Republican Women of the Yoakum Area's monthly meeting Wednesday.
Louderback is a 35-year law enforcement veteran, serving his fourth term as sheriff. He holds a Master Peace Officer License, a Certified Jailer License, and is a Certified Firearms Instructor. He is the legislative chairman for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, is a past president of the association, and serves on the National Sheriffs’ Association Immigration Committee and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Louderback has been a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids since 2008 and has been supportive in his advocacy efforts over the years including him attending congressional meetings in Washington, D.C., testifying in committee hearings in Texas, submitting op-eds and adding his name to multiple sign-on letters.
The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. Visitors are welcome. Lunch will be served with a freewill donation appreciated. Business meeting for members begins at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.